Nashik: A large mango tree in the parking lot of a commercial complex in Vakilwadi area of the city collapsed. The mango tree in the parking lot of Sarda Sankul in Vakilwadi was uprooted in the afternoon.

Though no one was injured in the crash, two-wheelers parked in the parking lot were damaged sources said.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Fire Brigade personnel immediately rushed to the spot and cleared the area and part of the busy road of the fallen tree branches.