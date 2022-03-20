Mandul Snake rescued

NASHIK: A Mandul Snake was rescued yesterday near Hanuman Temple in Vitthalnagar by the Nature Conservation Society of Nashik. After rescuing the snake, they handed it over to the forest department.

When residents saw the snake, Dilip Badwar (a resident) informed the conservation society about its presence. As soon as they received the information, society’s president Jayesh Patil and member Hemant Kolte rushed to the spot. They confirmed the snake species and stated its a fully grown, four feet long Mandul Snake.

Also known as Indian sand boa, John's sand boa, two-headed snake, and by other names, the snake has become a victim of large-scale trafficking following various superstitions attached with it. Therefore, these snakes belong to the ‘rare category’ snakes.

A calm, non-venomous snake; is known as a two-headed snake as its bulged tail also appears as the second head. However, the snake is similar to all other snakes. Nature Conservation Society of Nashik has appealed to citizens to contact them, the forest department, or police administration if they spot a Mandul Snake.