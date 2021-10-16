Mandhare chosen for Dr. Gadkari Memorial award

NASHIK: District Collector Suraj Mandhare has been selected for Late Dr. S S Gadkari Memorial award for Innovation in Public Administration, 2021. This has been informed by Swadheen Kshatriya, Chairman, IIPA, MRB and State Chief Commissioner, Right to Public Service, Maharashtra. The award will be presented to District Collector Mandhare in the virtual meeting of the 66th AGM of the Branch which is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 15th November, 2021 at 3.00 p.m. onward, stated a letter published yesterday.

"The committee has adjudged the District Collector's proposal about the implementation of the Maharashtra Right to Public Service Act, 2015 in Nashik district by notifying 81 more services over and above the 20 mandatory services notified by the Government for Revenue Department is unique & innovative," it said.

The best part of it is the monitoring mechanism. All the online services are being monitored through centralised portal and for monitoring offline services a proforma has been prescribed to field officers. It is a wonderful innovation & is replicable in the entire State, it further added.