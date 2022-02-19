Mandatory to link Aadhaar with bank

NASHIK: An ex-gratia assistance by the central government to the legal heirs of those who have died due to Covid-19 is given only on the basis of a link of Aadhaar of the eligible beneficiary (legal heir) to his/her bank account. Hence the claimants should immediately update their bank account with their Aadhaar number, appealed by the District Disaster Management Cell.

Meanwhile, while reviewing the ex-gratia given to the heirs of the Covid victims, these issues came to the fore and hence the ex-gratia should be disbursed through Aadhaar number only, instructed by the state secretary. In the survey, it was found that in the applications received from many claimants, the bank account and other details were incorrect or incompletely filled, while typing errors were also found in it.

As a result, it had became clear that there were difficulties in disbursing financial aid. In the bank accounts linked to the Aadhaar number of the heirs, it has been revealed that the aid is being transferred immediately by the government machinery.

Therefore, the heirs of the Covid-19 victims should immediately add their Aadhaar number to their bank account for the ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 given by the government, appealed further by the District Disaster Management Authority. The government has decided to provide a grant of Rs. 50,000 to the families of the Covid-19 victims.

Ex-gratia to 864 heirs

So far, 14,371 applications have been received in the district out of which 8,732 have been approved, while 864 applications have been rejected. An appeal is being made by the claimants with the Grievance Redressal Committee against their rejected application. The application is being certified and approved if the necessary conditions given in the application are fulfilled. This arrangement is being made in Nashik, Malegaon Municipal Corporations and Nashik rural.