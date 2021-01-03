Mandatory to keep record of tourists

Nashik: Orders have been issued under Section 68 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951 making it mandatory for the owners of private bungalows and land owners organising camps for tourists, to keep record of them along with installation of high quality CCTV cameras at these bungalows and farm houses.



The landowners who arrange private bungalows for tourists as well as tents for organising tourist camps at tourist places in the district are required to keep a record of tourist information for safety.



District Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil has issued an order under Section 68 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951 from January 1, 2021 to impose restrictions on owners of private bungalows and land owners organising camps.



As mentioned in the order, in terms of social security, at tourist places as well as places where tourist camps are organised, private bungalows are made available for tourists to stay. People with extremist or anti-social elements can also stay at these places. Therefore It is necessary to prevent such people from disturbing public peace, endangering human life, health insecurity and financial loss, bomb blasts, shootings, riots, fights; therefore, it will be mandatory for private bungalows and tourism camp organisers to comply with the order.



Accordingly owners of private bungalows, farm houses, camp hosts should register in the information register as per the column when renting a bungalow or space to tourists or guests.



It should keep record of the total number of tourists or guests, names, addresses, identity cards, mobile numbers of all, the number of the vehicle from which they came, where the tourist or guest came from, date of arrival and departure and signature.



Owners of private bungalows, farm houses are required to keep records of tourists and guests staying, with Aadhaar Card or any form of valid identity proof.



It is mandatory for the owners of private bungalows and farm houses to provide these records as well as the number of CCTVs installed in the premises of bungalows and farm houses and their recording is in progress.



It is also mandatory to install high quality CCTV cameras at these bungalows and farm houses and the recording of CCTV footage should be kept as DVR or NVR for 30 days.



Any person or organisation violating this order will be liable for legal action under Section 140 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951 and the officers of the police station shall be authorized to take such action, informed by District Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil through the government order.



