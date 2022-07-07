Mandatory to implement a tobacco-free school policy

NASHIK: The Ministry of Health, Government of India has issued new guidelines under the Tobacco-free Educational Institutions Policy 2020 to help students get out of the habit of tobacco and get a tobacco-free environment. These guidelines are to be implemented by all schools. Municipal Education Officer Sunita Dhangar has issued orders in this regard.

Signs of Tobacco-free Educational Institutions should be put up in the premises of the educational institution and outside the Tobacco-Free Zone.

This board should have the name, designation and contact number of the person authorized by the educational institution, the head of the educational institution. The educational institution should appoint a Tobacco Inspector among its staff and students. Health and fitness ambassadors should also be appointed as tobacco monitors.

Names, designations and contact heads of tobacco monitors should be mentioned on the boards. No shops selling tobacco products should be within 100 yards of an educational institution.

There should be no evidence of use of tobacco products in the premises of the educational institution and an area of ​​100 yards should be lined up from the outer wall of the educational institution. In case of violation of these rules, complaints should be made to the helpline of National Tobacco Quit Line Services (NTQLS).