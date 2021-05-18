Mandatory for ambulances to display rate card: RTO

NASHIK: Ambulance drivers must charge appropriate and fixed fares decided by the transport office, otherwise action will be taken, warns Regional Transport Office. The RTO is also implementing the fixed tariff for ambulances travelling 25 kilometers or more, depending on the type of ambulance. Also, the fare is fixed for two hours use or at the rate per kilometer.

But at present, ambulance drivers and owners are seen misleading patient's relatives by charging higher rate than the fixed fare. The transport office has warned to take action against them. Drivers and owners who charge exorbitant fares will be penalised if it receives a complaint. An offense will be be filed and will be penalised up to Rs 5,000 in the first offense.

The second offense will invite a fine of up to Rs 10,000. If a third offense is committed, an offense will be registered under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, according to the transport department. To create awareness and bring transparency about the tariff rates, RTO has taken initiative to display tariff rates on ambulances only.

It is also mandatory for the driver and the owner to display the fare on the inside of the vehicle. Transport Commissioner Avinash Dhakne said that action would be taken against drivers and carriers if it receives complaints about vague ambulance service rates.