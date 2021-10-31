Man duped of Rs.16.5 lakh

NASHIK: Some miscreants have duped a Nashikite of Rs.16.5 lakh by luring him in for a well-paid job. The fraudsters asked the victim to pay money online for the job and looted him. The victim, Anand Kumar Shamsundar Maralkar (resident of Kathegali, Dwarka), has lodged a complaint with the Nashik’s Cyber Police Station, and a case has been registered under the Section 66C of IT Act, 2000.

Maralkar was looking for job placement on social media for a while, and he started receiving calls from the mobile and landline number of a company. He entrusted the company as they had a registered mail Id.

From 2nd to 16th September, the miscreants asked him to pay Rs.16.5 lakh in Indian and Baroda Bank in the name of a well-paid job. Even after a month, he didn’t receive any updates about the job. Maralkar realised he was looted by the fraudsters and rushed to the police station to register his complaint. Inspector Suraj Bijli is carrying out further investigations.