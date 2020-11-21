Man-animal conflict increasing in Igatpuri

<p><strong>Nashik:</strong> A leopard is posing danger to human life in Igatpuri taluka for the last four months. So far, four people have been killed by the leopard. Two days ago, on the day of Lakshmi Puja, a 3-year-old girl died in a leopard attack at Adharwad. As the incident was still fresh, on Thursday, 6-year-old girl from Pimpalgaon Mor was killed by a leopard around 6 pm. This has caused severe panic in the area. There is a wave of anger among people.</p>.<p>People have demanded immediate suspension of forest rangers and other officials in the area, and appointment of a team of trained forest officers to deal with leopards. A statement of various demands has been submitted to Pankaj Kumar Garg, Deputy Forest Conservator, Western Division, Nashik. Agitations and hunger strikes have been warned if the demands are not met.</p><p>A leopard has been active in Igatpuri taluka for the last four months. On the day of Lakshmi Pujan, a 3-year-old girl from Adharwad was killed by leopard. While the incident was still fresh, a 6-year-old girl was killed by a leopard from Bhairavnath temple area in Pimpalgaon Mor on Thursday. The incident took place in evening while the girl went into open fields to defecate.</p>.<div><blockquote>Various actions are being taken to deal with the incident and the leopard. The forest department is working to build trust among the people. Complaints and statements will be decided after an enquiry.</blockquote><span class="attribution">- Pankaj kumar Garg, dy Forest ranger, nashik west</span></div>