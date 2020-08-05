Malls, market complexes in city reopened

Nashik: After state government allowed to reopen shopping malls and market places under Mission Begin Again, malls and market places in city have been reopened from Wednesday. The government allowed to reopen shopping malls and market places between 9 am to 7 pm from August 5 on some conditions like maintaining a social distancing and sanitization measures.

After announcement of lockdown on March 23 in the country to contain Coronavirus spread, transport, industries and all businesses were shut. Only those shops selling essential items were opened.

The restrictions in lockdown rules had then been relaxed phase wise. The government had then allowed liquor shops, hair salons to reopen in July. Now shopping malls and market places in city have been started to operate without theatres, food courts and restaurant.

However, the kitchen of restaurant and food courts are allowed to operate in malls wherein only home delivery through aggregators is allowed. A total of 14-15 shopping malls and 300 market places in the city have been reopened.

Meanwhile, divisional officers of Nashik Municipal Corporation has formed divisional squads to check whether management of shopping malls and market places are following the social distancing norm and sanitization measures. These squads will pay sudden visits and will take a penal action against those which found violating the safety measures.