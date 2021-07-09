Malik flays BJP

Aurangabad/Mumbai: National Spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Minister for Minorities Nawab Malik today (Friday) alleged that the Khadse's ED enquiry was politically motivated.

The minister said in a statement that ED conducting a enquiry now at this stage was politically motivated and the matter was also judicially investigated. He further accused that, former chief minister Devendra Fadanvis sidelined Khadse in the name of inquiry.

Malik warned that if the BJP was under the impression that it could change the permutations and combinations of politics by creating pressure on the people through these systems, it was their misunderstanding and no one was afraid of this system. No matter how many inquiries are made by ED or other agencies, the truth will come out sooner or later. Malik said, Khadse was cooperating with the ED.

As he has not done anything wrong, he was not afraid. It is the BJP's job to misuse the system. Malik also said these mechanisms are being used to create fear in the minds of the opposition not only in Maharashtra but also in West Bengal and UP.