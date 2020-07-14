Malegaon pattern could be helpful for Nashik: Bhuse

Nashik: The state minister has said that the government may adopt the Malegaon model as a strategy to curb the spread of novel coronavirus in Nashik city and the areas that have been identified as hotspots.

"Patients in Malegaon city were treated by local private doctors. Further door to door medical survey was carried out by conducting health check up of the citizens, especially above 50 years of age," said

agriculture minister Dada Bhuse while speaking to reporters before the kharif review meeting. He added that last week, discussions were held with guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal regarding starting up of treatment method in Nashik in line with Malegaon pattern.

For the past three to four months, the corona has brought industrial sector to a grinding halt. The growing number of patients has also put a burden on the health system.

Malegaon was the Corona hotspot for the last two months. But the declining number of corona patients in Malegaon over the last ten to twelve days, because of the strategy it applied, has brought in a big relief to the entire medical and administrative machinery.

Private doctors in Malegaon have provided timely treatment to the patients. This has also helped to control the growing number of patients. Besides this, door to door health check-up survey was carried out extensively with focus on patients and elderly people with comorbidities.

In the review meeting held in the city yesterday, minister Bhuse again discussed the Malegaon model with guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal and officials.

"While checking its feasibility, Bhujbal has also supported implementation of the Malegaon pattern for Nashik city," Bhuse added. This has paved the way for Malegaon pattern in the city.