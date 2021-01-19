Malegaon boy finds place in Space Research Challenge

Malegaon: A child scientist from Malegaon, Aditya Jaykhedkar has been included in the Space Research Challenge 2021 organised jointly by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation and Space India.

It is learned that few students in the country had got the opportunity to participate in the making of 100 satellites to create a world record. It is a matter of great pride that the reputation of KBH Vidyalay remained maintained with the selection of Aditya.

On behalf of the school, the child scientist was felicitated by Vice Principal Sunil Bagul and supervisor Vilas Pagar under the guidance of Principal Tatyasaheb Anil Pawar. Aditya is selected for the training in Pune on behalf of the school.

Senior teachers Nitin Gawli, Sanjeev Mahale, Rajesh Dhanwat, Rajendra Shewale, RK Borse, KY Deore, Asha Pagar, Kamini Shelar, Madhavrao Shewale, Waman Shinde were present on the occasion. The innovative experiment of launching 100 satellites from Rameswaram will be conducted on February 7, 2021 in the presence of the Vice President of India, Governor of Tamil Nadu, Chairman of ISRO and scientists.

With the launch world record will be created. The world’s 100 satellites weighing a minimum of 25 grams to a maximum of 80 grams will be built and launched into space from the Earth with the help of helium balloons at an altitude of 35,000 to 38,000 meters. 354 students from Maharashtra have been selected for this satellite launching initiative.

All of these students completed online training in the field of satellite building in January. A one-day satellite making workshop has been organised at Nagpur and Pune. It will be tested by making a real satellite from the students.

All the 100 activity satellites will be fitted in one case. The case is accompanied by a parachute, a GPS tracking system, and a live camera that will transmit real ozone, carbon dioxide, air purity, air pollution, air pressure, and other information to the Earth’s center. Along with this, some tree seeds will also be sent.

This will help the agriculture department to carry out research in space farming. Manisha Chowdhury, Maharashtra Coordinator of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation, Rameswaram, and Milind Chowdhury, Secretary are leading Maharashtra in this initiative.

T h e i n n o v a t i v e e x p e r i m e n t of launching 100 satellites from Rameswaram will be carried out on February 7, 2021. The 100 satellites weighing a minimum of 25 grams to a maximum of 80 grams will be built and launched into the space from the Earth with the help of helium balloons at an altitude of 35,000 to 38,000 meters.