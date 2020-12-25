Make people aware of works done by Sena: Badgujar

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>Newly appointed Shiv Sena metropolitan chief Sudhakar Badgujar has appealed to Shiv Sainiks to reach out to people and aware them about the works done by it to bring the dream of party chief and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray into a reality. He wants to win upcoming municipal elections single-handedly, he added. He was addressing at a meeting of deputy metropolitan chiefs, division chiefs, and office bearers held at party head office in Shalimar on Thursday. </p>.<p>Office bearers have the responsibility to bring the Shiv Sena rule at Nashik Municipal Corporation, and they should be ready for this, Badgujar stated further. People voted Bharatiya Janata Party to power during municipal elections in 2017. However, they are disappointed with the way the party is functioning for the last four years. </p><p>There was no major project in the city during its regime. Office bearers and party workers should get back to work to pull BJP out from power, appealed Badgujar. Office bearers tabled their suggestions and issues at the meeting. Badgujar released the yearly calendar for 2021 that has been created through a concept by division chief Raju Thete. State assembly chief Pravin Tidme, Nitin Chide, Digambar Mogre, and other office bearers were also present on the occasion.</p>