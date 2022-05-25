Make me the corporator

NASHIK: There is no precedent for what will happen in Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC). In the last few years, a large number of dramatic events have taken place, from vacating the mayor’s bungalow to leaving the chair by the Municipal Commissioner after the MHADA case came to light.

However, at present, there is an administrative rule in the Municipal Corporation. A citizen sent a letter to the Commissioner officer requesting Municipal Commissioner to make him a corporator using power as an administrator, which has become a topic of discussion at present.

A total of 122 councillors from various parties elected in 2017 ended their term on March 13, 2022. Due to this, for the first time in the history of Nashik Municipal Corporation, administrative rule started. Meanwhile, Satish Kulkarni, the then-mayor of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had requested the administration to give him the Ramayana government bungalow for a few days to use.

However, the then Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav, while replying to his demand, had replied that use the bungalow but the rent would have to be paid as per the government rate.

Later, Kulkarni had to leave the bungalow. Nashik residents had witnessed this case, but a few days later, after the government abruptly transferred Kailash Jadhav, who was municipal commissioner when the MHADA case came up. Because of that, he had to step down as a Municipal Commissioner.

There have been continuous cases in Nashik Municipal Corporation, but at present, a new case is being discussed in the municipal circles. The letter was received by Nashik Municipal Corporation by post and the letter was in the name of Municipal Commissioner Ramesh Pawar, so the administration delivered the letter to him.

After it was opened, it was written that Commissioner should appoint this citizen as a corporator in the commissioner’s authority as he is a municipal administrator. He promised in the letter, “After the appointment, I will do a lot of work for the development of the city.” Although it is not known where the letter came from and who sent it, the discussion of this letter was going on in the municipal circles.