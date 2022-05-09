Make Kharif season trouble-free for farmers: Bhujbal

NASHIK: Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection and Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has instructed the agriculture and other related departments to plan the Kharif season appropriately and make every process trouble-free for farmers. He expressed that at the district level pre-Kharif pre-season planning meeting held at the Collectorate.

He added to overcome the difficulties faced by the farmers, this campaign to supply fertilizer and seeds under the guidance of the Agriculture Minister should be held smoothly.

The committees should take appropriate action against those supplying bogus fertilizers and seeds. Also, the power distribution department should plan for an uninterrupted power supply to the farmers for agricultural pumps. Similarly, for a smooth electricity supply, farmers should also ensure timely payment of electricity bills, appealed Bhujbal. He reviewed the issues regarding fertilizers, seed availability and planning, bogus seeds, crop insurance, etc.

He opined on establishing weather forecasting centres in every revenue mandal and collecting information regarding changing weather forecasts at the district level through these weather stations.

It will aid the farmers in anticipating climate change and natural calamities regularly and taking measures accordingly. He concluded no farmer in need should be deprived of the benefits of Mahatma Phule Shetkari Karjamukti Yojana and Gopinath Munde Shetkari Apghat Vima Yojana.

Provide crop loan before sowing: Bhuse

To provide financial assistance to the farmers through crop loans during sowing, the District Collector should hold weekly meetings and focus on providing crop loans to the farmers before sowing, said Dada Bhuse, Minister for Agriculture and Ex-Servicemen Welfare.

Farmers should be guided on the spraying of nano urea by drone. Also, Nashik District Central Co-operative should submit a report regarding the load disbursal under Mahatma Phule Shetkari Karjamukti Yojana to the government. He concluded that the required quantity of fertilizers, seeds and other inputs has been planned for the Kharif season. Also, chemical fertilizers will be distributed taluka wise according to the demand and crop pattern, and 17 teams have been appointed taluka, district and division wise, to control the sale and distribution of fertilizers.