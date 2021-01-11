Make immediate assessment of crop damage

Nashik: MLA Dileep Bankar and MP Dr Bharati Pawar yesterday paid separate visits to rain-hit areas of the district to inspect the crop damage and instruct the concerned authorities to immediately conduct assessment of crop damage and send report to the state government.



Due to unseasonal rains in Nashik district on three consecutive days of Thursday, Friday and Saturday, rabi crops along with vineyards, the main crop of Nashik district, have been severely damaged.



Farmers in Niphad taluka have been suffering from cloudy weather for the last several days. Due to heavy rains on Thursday afternoon, Friday night and Saturday, huge damage caused to the grape crop.



Initially pruned grapes were harvested, but the hand-picked fruit was destroyed due to unseasonal rains. In addition to grapes, onion, gram, sorghum, wheat and other rabi crops have been severely damaged due to unseasonal rains this year.



The state government has instructed the concerned officers of Niphad taluka to conduct a panchnama and submit a report as soon as possible to get compensation against the loss.



In the meantime, many vineyards in the district have been severely damaged and the farmers are in dire straits.



MP Dr Bharati Pawar has instructed the concerned authorities to conduct regular panchnama as the vineyards as well as onion, wheat and other crops were destroyed due to this catastrophic crisis while very good export quality grapes were being produced.



MP Dr Pawar has demanded immediate assistance to the farmers through the state government by inspecting the damaged vineyards in Niphad, Dindori taluka and sending a letter to the District Collector seeking immediate compensation.



On the occasion, agriculture officer, concerned Talathi, Niphad BJP taluka president Bhagwat Baba Boraste and Dindori BJP taluka president Narendra Jadhav along with farmers were present.