Makar Sankranti: a festival of warmth, hope and happiness

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Makar Sankranti, also known as Magh Bihu in Assam, Maghi (preceded by Lohri) in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, Sukarat in central India, Thai Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Ghughuti in Uttarakhand, Makara Sankranti in Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal (also called Poush Sankranti), and Uttar Pradesh (also called Khichidi Sankranti) or as Sankranthi in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, is a festival dedicated to the deity Surya. </p>.<p>This festival marks the beginning of the new harvest season. People celebrate this day by exchanging greetings, distributing ‘tilgul ladoos’ and flying kites. From the onset of the harvest season, the days become longer and nights shorter. </p><p>One of the beliefs states that the doors of Heaven open. As a result, people celebrate this day. Apart from religious beliefs, this festival also has several health benefits. Sesame seeds in ladoos are a rich source of minerals like copper, calcium, zinc, and vitamin E. Jaggery acts as a detox and helps in cleansing the liver. Speaking of the market in the city, the market is full of fancy and simple kites with a variety of designs. </p><p>Their prices range from Rs. five to Rs. 80 per piece and between Rs 50 and Rs 150 for 10 pieces. Even the manjas of different kinds, namely Panda, Bareily, and Surti, are being sold at prices varying from Rs 150 to Rs 700. As the district has banned Nylon manja, the chances of harm to animals, birds, and humans have reduced drastically. This Sankranti festival may witness a major decrease in accidents and the amount of harm caused by this manja due to preventive measures taken by the police administration.</p>