Major railway trains cancelled

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: A total of 10 major trains, including Manmad-Mumbai Panchavati Express, Janshatabdi Express, Amravati Express Nagpur-Pune Garib Rath Express, and Duranto Express, have been cancelled till May 10. According to the railway administration, these trains have been cancelled as there was no response from passengers due to Covid-19. Passengers are expressing a possibility that there would a nationwide lockdown from next month.</p>.<p>These trains have been running since last year, but now, daily passengers are questioning the CR how the response has been reduced. Passengers are stating that there have been signs of lockdown across the country from the first week of May. The Corona cases are rising across the country for the past few days. More than three lakh patients are being found in the country every day. </p><p>The central government was not thinking about lockdown due to state assembly elections in five states. After the announcement of the election results on May 2, the central government may take steps on the backdrop of a surge in Corona cases. As a precautionary measure, the railway has already cancelled ten major trains in the state, citing non-response.</p>