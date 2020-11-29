Majhi Vasundhara campaign: Micro planning key to effective implementation: Game

* Planning in next 15 days

Nashik: The implementation of Majhi Vasundhara Yojana (My Planet scheme) has started in our district. For the success of this scheme, the designated agencies should make efforts at their respective levels.



In addition, for the effective implementation of this scheme at the village level, the selected block development officers (BDOs) in the taluka should do meticulous planning, instructed by Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game to the officers present on the occasion.



The Divisional Commissioner was speaking at a meeting held in the central hall of the Zilla Parishad, Nashik.



Chief Executive Officer Lina Bansod, Additional Chief Executive Officer Ravindra Shinde, Project Director Ujjwala Bawke, Assistant Commissioner Manish Sangle, Deputy Commissioner Dnyaneshwar Shinde, Deputy Commissioner Arvind More, Assistant Commissioner Pratibha Sangamnere, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Ravindra Pardeshi and Deputy Chief Executive Officer Anand Pingale besides all the department heads, BDOs were present.



Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Commissioner Game said, "We want to try to protect the five great elements of earth, water, fire, air and sky through this programme of Majhi Vasundhara.



The implementation of this plan requires meticulous planning. The scheme will be implemented in 13 gram panchayats in 8 talukas of the district.



The highest number of four gram panchayats is in Niphad taluka. Two in Yeola taluka and one each in Baglan, Dindori, Chandwad, Malegaon and Deola talukas. Thus, the scheme will be implemented through a total of 13 Gram Panchayats.



Therefore, in order to implement this scheme in the next 15 days, a planning-meet should be held and the block development officers should plan under the guidance of the Chief Executive Officer.



While reviewing the housing schemes of the Central and State Governments, Game said, the state government is implementing 'Maha Awas Abhiyan - Grameen' campaign to speed up various housing schemes of the Centre and the State.



Through this campaign, the objective is to complete the work of the sanctioned housing projects from 2016-17 to 2020-21 within the next 100 days. Accordingly, in addition to fulfilling the objectives, every beneficiary should get the benefit of affordable housing through this campaign, said Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game.



He further said, in order for every beneficiary to get the benefit of housing, the first installment of subsidy should be given as soon as possible, so that the work of housing construction can be expedited.



"Gramsevak, Talathi and beneficiaries should be brought together to plan the house construction," he said.



In order to provide land to the needy, eligible but the landless for construction of houses, the concerned authorities should make available the land through the 'Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Gharkul' purchase finance scheme, Game instructed.



"Encroachments in rural areas can be regulated or space can be made available from the beneficiary himself. Also, all the BLOs should find a place to build houses in their taluka and submit a report to the District Collector.



During the Corona period, the education department has worked to bring out-of-school students into the main stream of education. Also, online teaching classes, where online learning had a technical difficulty, are taught by the teachers themselves. At the same time, in coordination with the District Collector and the CEO, the work of imparting education to all classes on the educational channel has been done. All these works are commendable, Game added.



