Maitreya investors meet Bhujbal

NASHIK: The representatives of those investors who have invested their money in Maitreya Group of Company met District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and requested him to provide his attention to this and take efforts in getting the money to the investors. Bhujbal assured to discuss the matter with the Home Minister. Six years have passed since the closure of Maitreya company.

Offences against Maitreya management were registered at Sarkarwada police station in Nashik. The state government has confiscated Maitreya’s assets as per the court order. Due to delays in the auction process investors are worried. The financial condition of the common people has become very bad due to the Corona crisis. Many lost their jobs. The government should pay serious attention to this.

Earlier, former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had ordered to take action, but it is still on paper, stated Sharad Hiray, Mahendra Amritkar, Vikram Dubey, Gopal Badgujar and other representatives. Maitreya group’s property should be auctioned and return hard-earned money to the investors as per the court order. People have become worried as their hard-earned money has been stuck for so many years. Many people have ended their lives in despair, they stated further.