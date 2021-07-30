Maintain sanctity of rivers: Rajendra Singh

NASHIK: Rajendra Singh, while criticizing the state government’s project of building walls on red, blue, and green zones of rives in six districts, stated the government and society should protect the rivers and give them due importance. However, if the government is constructing walls along the river in the name of flooding, it’s not protection but a corrupt practice on their behalf. Dr Singh, who is on a Nashik tour from the past two days, interacted with journalists on his way yesterday.

The government announced wall construction on rivers in six districts. However, it isn’t possible to construct walls on the three (red, blue, green) zones of rivers in the current scenario. However, he stated that his team will submit a letter to the concerned authorities opposing the decision. Criticizing their decision, he stated their decision is not to protect the river but the interest of the contractors.

He also criticized the central government’s Namami Ganga project and explained that even this project aims at protecting the corporates’ interests. He further spoke about the hypersensitive and vulnerable zone i.e., Brahmagiri hills, and illegal excavations, unrestricted landmines activities happening at the hills. Ongoing levelling work at the bottom of the hill disturbs the soil beneath, and then, the soil starts sliding down.

Due to the shocks and noise, the hilltop is also suffering from losing its grip. Suraj Mandhare assured him that even though these points are true, the glory of Nashik will remain the same. The district administration is putting in special efforts to protect the biodiversity of Nashik, hills like Brahmagiri and Anjaneri, and Godavari river.

He added that former Divisional Commissioner Eknath Dawale did a great job of preserving the Godavari’s glory. Mandhare will also work towards the protection and preservation of the ecosystem. He concluded by stating that the government doesn’t understand the real problem of the River Ganga. If the committees act properly, they will withstand many adverse conditions. The government is planning to construct Ghats at the river bank but is ignoring the cleanliness section.