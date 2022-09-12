Main water pipeline, water tanks work in progress

NASHIK: Out of the four water tanks in the Gaothan area under Nashik Smart City, the work on one of the tanks is completed, three tanks are in the final stages, while work on the main water pipeline is in progress.

Under the Smart City Mission, as per the guidelines of the Central Government, the project includes the construction of four water tanks and the main water pipeline, which are part of the major infrastructure projects for the 24x7 water supply of the Gaothan area under Nashik Smart City by Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation Ltd.

The commencement order for this project was issued in March 2021. This includes works of water tanks at Panchavati depot, Dixit Wada and Golf Club and works of a water pipeline from the water purification plant to water tanks in Gaothan areas.

Of these, the water tank at the Panchavati depot has a holding capacity of 20 lakh litres, Dixit Wada has one GSR and one ESR out of which the GSR water tank has a capacity of 20 lakh litres and the ESR water tank has a capacity of 17.50 lakh litres. The storage capacity of the high water tank at the Golf Club ground will be 20 lakh litres.

Most of the work on the water tank at the Panchavati depot has been completed. In this, the work of the top slab on the roof of the tank and staircase is pending and it is planned to complete this work in the next two months.

Ground water tank (GSR) work has been completed at Dixit Wada and a full tank test has also been conducted. Also, only the rooftop slab and staircase work of the high water tank at this place is left and it is planned to complete this work in the next two months.

The work on the bottom slab of the elevated water tank at the Golf Club is in progress and the entire work is planned to be completed in three months.

On top of this, the second part of the project is the work on the main water channels. This includes a total of 9367 meters of work of water pipelines of various diameters such as 350, 400, 450, 500, 600, 700, 800, and 900 mm. Out of this, 1111 meters of work have been completed and a total of 3266 meters of pipes have been procured from the contractor in August 2022 and other pipes are planned to be procured in November 2022.

It is planned to complete this entire work within the prescribed time frame of the tender and accordingly it is also planned to complete the testing of the complete water vessels as per Indian Standard (IS) by the end of March 2023.

"Since the work of main water pipelines from elevated water tanks and water treatment plants to new/old water tanks is an important phase of the necessary infrastructure for 24×7 water supply in villages, these works are planned to be completed along with the distribution channel in Gaothan. Therefore, manufacturing infrastructure can be used collectively." - Digvijay Patil, General Manager Construction, Smart City