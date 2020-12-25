Main street in Deolali not cleaned yet

<p><strong>DEOLALI CAMP: </strong>The Main Street of Deolali is still not cleaned even after the Superintendent (health) assured to clean all the streets of the market area. The shopkeepers located on the Main Street of Deolali were facing issues due to the presence of dust on the road. Their shops and products are getting spoiled due to the dust entering their shops continuously. </p>.<p>The shopkeepers had stated that even though the sanitation workers of the Board clean the streets regularly, they pick up the garbage and leave the dust at the side of the road. While contacted the Superintendent (Health) over the issue, he ensured that not only the Main Street, all the streets of the market area will be cleaned. While Deolali Camp experienced drizzle some days ago, two ladies slipped on the Main Street due to mud at the side of the road. </p><p>However, no progress was visible as the roads are still dusty, and shopkeepers are still worried. One of the shopkeepers filed a complaint on the Swachhta app, he hasn’t received any response till date. The Cantonment Board is active on the Swachhta app and resolves the complaints within minutes, but this complaint didn’t get any response.</p>