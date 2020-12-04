Main gate of the Anand road ground opened

<p>DEOLALI CAMP: The main gate of the Anand road’s ground, commonly known as the “Bucchari ground” was opened yesterday after the reporter of Deshdoot Times posted a complaint on the ‘Swachhta app’. The Cantonment board had requested all the residents of Deolali to file a complaint on the app, and the board will try to solve it as soon as possible. </p><p>As a lot of people visit the ground in the evening for jogging, walking, or the green gym, a spiral gate was opened for the residents. However, the sanitizer was placed inside of the ground. Many people while leaving the ground were touching the bars of the spiral and thus, the chances of the spread of the virus would’ve increased. </p><p>When the reporter of Deshdoot Times noticed the gate, she posted a complaint on the app requesting the Cantonment board to open a gate and let people use the small gate instead of the spiral. The board, within two days, implemented the advice and everyone expressed satisfaction.</p>