Maharashtra State Athletics Championship concludes

NASHIK: Athletes from Nashik Pune, Thane, Nagar, Kolhapur, Nagpur, and Mumbai performed well in the various sports events on the concluding day of the Maharashtra State Athletics Championship held on the synthetic track of Late Meenatai Thackeray Divisional Sports Complex, Nashik. Nashik District Athletics Association, under the guidance and cooperation of the Maharashtra Athletics Association, organised the championship. All the athletes showed sportsmanship and won titles in various sports.

Amera Shah of Nashik won the women’s discus throw with the longest throw of 40.27 meters. In the women’s 1500m race, Nashik’s Disha Borse won the race by completing the race in 4.54 minutes.

Kolhapur’s Vivek More finished the race first to win the men’s 1000m event. In the men’s javelin throw event, Shivam Lohkare of Nagar won first place, Akshay Ghonge of Pune won second place and Mahesh Kale of Pune won third place.

Final day results

Men

100m race

1) Vivek More (Kolhapur)

2) Praveen Khambal (Mumbai)

3) Bhupendra Balian (Nashik)

110m hurdle race

1) Atish Limbade (Raigad)

2) Rohan Salunke (Satara)

3) Ravindra Deshmukh

200m race

1) Jai Shah (Mumbai)

2) Rahul Kad (Thane)

3) Akshay Khot (Pune)

Javelin Throw

1) Shivam Lohkare

2) Akshay Ghonge (Pune)

3) Mahesh Kale (Pune)

3000m steeplechase

1) Siddhan Pujari (Kolhapur)

2) Harshvardhan Dabhade (Satara)

3) Rohit Jha (Nagpur)

400m hurdle race

1) Nirmal Yadav (Mumbai)

2) Arnold Mendis (Mumbai City)

Women

1500m race

1) Disha Borse (Nashik)

2) Vaishnavi Sawant (Satara)

3) Aditi Thackeray (Nagpur)

200m race

1) Disha Valdharane (Thane)

2) Sai Sanap (Thane)

3) Sakshi Tambkhe (Nagpur)

400m run

1)Akshata Shetty (Mumbai)

Discus throw

1) Amera Shah (Nashik)

2) Siddhi Korde (Sangli)

3) Kartika Kolhe (Pune)