Maharashtra should be agriculture capital: Koshyari

NASHIK: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari yesterday expressed the need for all-inclusive growth of agricultural sector in the State saying that Maharashtra should be recognised as agriculture capital of the country like a financial capital.

"On one hand, we see agriculture which is very advanced and on the other hand, it is at primary stage. If this picture is to be changed, the research in agricultural universities must reach the farmers and inculcate it in the soil. Also, create a new identity for Maharashtra, which is known as the financial capital of the country. It should be identified as the agriculture capital of the country," thus expressed Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari while speaking at the state level agricultural award presentation ceremony held at MUHS, Nashik yesterday.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (via virtual mode), Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Agriculture Minister Dadaji Bhuse, District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and other dignitaries were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Koshyari said that new agricultural experiments are taking place in Maharashtra. Some experiments have got GI tagging. I have seen examples of organic farming and the adoption of cropping systems as per the market demand, which has quadrupled the yields and the direct export of agricultural products to countries like USA and UK.”

“The experiment of state-of-the-art vertical farming at Igatpuri in Nashik district, which is executed with minimal land, is also a guide for the farmers,” Koshyari said.

CM Thackeray said that the government will increase the amount of agricultural awards. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the economy has gained stability due to agriculture sector.