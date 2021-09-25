Maharashtra runners-up in Jump Rope

NASHIK: The 17th National Jump-Rope Championship was organized at Udaipur from September to September 21, 2021. The competition consisted of three groups of boys and girls, sub-junior, junior and senior. In this competition, the team of Maharashtra excelled and won all the general runners-up positions in the sub-junior group, while finishing third in the junior group. Maharashtra's achievements include 18 gold, 10 silver and 2 bronze medals.

Individual events included single rope speed, endurance, double under, triple under, single rope speed, single rope speed endurance, while the team event included rope pair double under, wheel pair freestyle, group freestyle. Maharashtra's Nemade, Om Marathe, Jignesh Shah and Harsh Lunawat won gold medals in the individual category in the individual category, while Prerna Sapre, Padmashree Mokashi, Tanvi Nemade and Pallavi Samel won gold medals in the freestyle category.

In this group, Nemade, Jignesh Shah, Ishaan Utran, Vishal Dudheda, Harsh Lunawat played well and won silver medals in individual events. In the junior category, Aditi Fadnis and Manasvi Patil won gold medals in the individual category while Tanvi Nemade, Bhargavi Patil, Shriya Vani, Aditi Fadnis and Mansi Mungi and Soham Gurule won gold medals in the team category. In this group, Prerna Sapre, Padma Shri Mokashi, Pallavi Samel, Manisha Patil, Ramesh Wagh, Yug Patil won silver and bronze medals.

Maharashtra's Om Pargaonkar and Yogesh Bhogade won gold medals in the individual category while Bhavesh Korde, Manoj Govind, Arun Bhale and Tushar Nagade won gold medals in the team event. Tanuja Bhoir won two silver and one bronze medal in the individual event. These players from Maharashtra were guided by Prashant Pargaonkar, Nayana Nair, Snehal Bhagat, Varsha Rasal, Vijnesh More and Tanmay Karnik.

Competition results

Sub-junior group: - 1) Haryana - Winners team 2) Maharashtra - Runners-up 3) Madhya Pradesh - 3rd place

Union Junior Group: - 1) Madhya Pradesh - Winners 2) Haryana - Runners-up 3) Maharashtra - 2nd Runner-up