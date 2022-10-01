Maharashtra receives the Best State award

This year, for the first time in the history of national tourism awards, Maharashtra has achieved 2nd place in The Best State category for Comprehensive Tourism Development. Dr. Dhananjay Sawalkar, Joint Director, Maharashtra Tourism, received the award presented by Hon. Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar at the event held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. Hon. Tourism Minister, G. Kishan Reddy and Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Arvind Singh were present during the event.

For various other categories, the State Tourism Dept. had encouraged and recommended our stakeholders to fill application in respective categories, based on their specialty. To filter the applications and file the final nominations, the department had formed a committee of Expert stakeholders. Due to their efforts and determination of the stakeholders, eight stakeholders in different categories received the prestigious national awards. Maharashtra has received a total number of nine awards during the event. Details of the awards are mentioned below:

1.Maharashtra: 2nd Best state for comprehensive tourism development

2. Panchgani Municipal Council in category B for Civic Management of tourism destination received by Ruchesh Jaywanshi, Collector, Satara

3. Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, under 5 Star Delux category received by Mr. Sharma

4. Atmantan Wellness Resort, Mulshi, Pune for Wellness tourism under Niche Tourism receive by Ms. Sharmilee Agrawal Kapur

5. Saguna Baug Agri Tourism for rural tourism received by Mr. Chandan Bhadasawale

6. Western Routes, Pune for Best Responsible Tourism Project Initiative received by Mr. Jayesh Paranjape

7. Geetee Travels for Tourist Transporters category received by Mr. Manmohan Goyal

8. Orix India Auto Infrastructure Services Limited in category 1 for Transport received by Ms. Sawati M. Prabhudesai

9. Dala Rooster, Panchgani for Best B&B received by Captain Vikas Gokhale

On receiving the award J.D. Dhananjay Sawalkar expressed his pleasure, “I’d like to thank India Tourism for presenting these awards to us. Since several years Maharashtra is being recognized on the industrial front due to the industrial progress we have been making. However, now a new sun has risen upon us and a new era has begun where Maharashtra will also be known to lead in the Tourism sector. This award has encouraged us to do better in future, considering the immense potential the State holds. We have unlimited attractions, superior connectivity, huge networks of stakeholders and what not. We will soon receive the limelight we deserve.” This truly is a new beginning for Maharashtra and all the stakeholders.