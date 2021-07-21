Seventh pay commission or agitation

NASHIK: Maharashtra Rajya Parivahan Kamgar Sena on Monday warned the state government to extend the 7th pay commission benefits to employees of the state run MSRTC else face serious agitation. Sena president Hari Mali said, “CM Uddhav Thackeray had sometime back announced that the employees and staff in the 53 Corporations across the state will get the benefit of the 7th pay commission.”

"However on July 16, Transport Minister Anil Parab declared that the employees of the MSRTC will not get this benefit,” he told. Mali questioned, “How there can be disparity between the employees of the corporations in the state. Why should we get step motherly treatment?” He underscored that the agreement for wages has not been done still for the periods 2016-20 and 2020 -2024.

“The unions have repeatedly reminded about the same to the corporation but of no avail,” he added. He also pointed out, “The corporation is yet to make payment of Rs 4,849 crores which is pending with respect to the interim pay rise to the workers of the MSRTC.” With the ultimatum of launching an agitation, Mali curtly remarked, “During COVID, the MSRTC workers risked their lives and operated the services but the government has no consideration or gratitude for the same.”