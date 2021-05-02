Maharashtra Day celebrated in simple manner

Nashik: The 61st Maharashtra foundation day was celebrated in a simple manner on the backdrop of Coronavirus. District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal hoisted the tri-colour at the divisional commissionerate, Nashik Road to mark the occasion.

The flag was hoisted in the presence of minimum officials to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus as per order by the disaster management department.

Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game, District Collector Suraj Mandhare, Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav, District Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil and Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Leena Bansod were present.

Guardian Minister Bhujbal on the occasion wished everyone a happy Maharashtra Day.