Maharashtra BJP celebrates victory in Bihar polls

<p><strong>Aurangabad</strong></p><p>The BJP today (Wednesday) revelled over the BJP-JD(U) victory in the Bihar Assembly polls and distributed sweets to celebrate the electoral victory.</p><p>Led by city BJP chief Sanjay Kenekar, party activists, including women, gathered in front of their office and danced amidst the bursting of firecrackers.</p><p>Prominent party leaders like MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, Vijaya Rathatkar and MLA Atul Save participated in the event which reverberated with the slogans like ’Jai Sriram’, 'Narendra Modi Aage Bado Hum Tumare Sath Hai' and 'Amit Shah Aage Bado Hum Tumare Sath Hai’.</p>