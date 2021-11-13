Maharashtra Bandh turns violent in Malegaon

NASHIK: Maharashtra Bandh called by Muslim organisations turned violent in Malegaon after some rumours spread in the powerloom town. The bandh call was given by Raza Academy as well as other Muslim organizations to protest against the Tripura incident and use of abusive language against the religious leader.

The bandh, called by Muslim organizations, including the Sunni Jamaatul Ulama and the Raza Academy, turned violent in the afternoon, demanding action against the perpetrators. Some youths marched and tried to close the open shops in the premises of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue by pelting stones.

The rioters also pelted stones at jawans of Rapid Action Force (RAF). The cops then resorted to mild lathicharge to disperse the mob and maintain law and order. The incident sparked tensions in the city and forced shops to close. As the bandh was passing peacefully till noon, suddenly a march of youths from some areas came near the Shaheed Tower on Kidwai Road.

Upon receiving information, Additioanal Superintendent of Police Chandrakant Khandvi, Deputy Superintendent Lata Donde, City PI Dhusar and other officials rushed to the spot and disperse the stone-pelters. The incident has created panic in the town.