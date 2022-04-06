Maharashtra bags four group titles

NANDED: Tennis Volleyball Maharashtra Association and Nanded District Tennis Volleyball Association jointly organised the 23rd Youth and Junior National Tennis Volleyball Championship at Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, Nanded, recently. MLA Mohanrao Humberde inaugurated the championship.

A total of 52 teams from Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra participated in this competition. At the tournament, the host Maharashtra team clinched the title in four groups, i.e., youth boys and girls, junior girls, and junior mixed doubles and celebrated their victory. In the junior boys group, Maharashtra team had to settle for fourth place. Gujarat won the title in this group. Andhra Pradesh won the youth mixed doubles title.

In the final match of the girls’ junior group, Maharashtra defeated Madhya Pradesh 2-0 to clinch the title. In the final match of the girls’ youth group, Maharashtra beat Puducherry 2-1 to clinch the title. Maharashtra’s Nilesh Malve also took the lead in the final match of the boys’ youth group by winning the first singles match. In the doubles match at Churshi, Maharashtra won the first set; and Gujarat won the second set to tie the game at 1-1. In the decisive third set, however, the pair of Maharashtra maintained good coordination with each other from the very beginning and won the set 15-11.

Founder of tennis volleyball, Dr Venkatesh Wangwad, federation President Anand Khare, Chhatrapati Award winner Ashok Dudhare, federation Treasurer Dharmavir Singh Jadeja, Shashikant Nayak, Somrao, Nageshwar Rao, Mukesh Batham, Maharashtra Tennis Volleyball President Suresh Reddy Kyatamwar, Secretary Ganesh Malve, and others were present for the championship.

Final results