MahaDBT portal: Claiming benefits, subsidy just a click away

* Apply online before December 31st

* Aadhaar Card mandatory



Nashik: In order to avail the benefits of all but 15 agricultural schemes through a single application, farmers have been appealed to log on to MahaDBT portal under the heading "Shetkari Yojana" by December 31st.



State Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse said that the process to fill up the form online has been started. Farmers should apply online on MahaDBT portal by December 31 to avail benefits of various farm schemes and subsidy transfer.



For the purpose, Aadhaar card is mandatory to link with registered mobile number of the beneficiary farmer. Farmers will now be relieved from the lengthy process of re-applying for the benefits of each government scheme every year -- waiting for the benefits, and if the opportunity lost, again re-apply for next year.



Until now, farmers had to fill up applications every time. But with this portal, information will be available at the click of a button till the farmers get the actual benefit, and freedom of choice has also been given.



As the eligible farmers under each scheme will be selected through computerized system, transparency in the scheme will be maintained. The portal has already been inaugurated and has now been officially launched.



At present, Prime Minister's agricultural irrigation, Chief Minister's sustainable irrigation, agricultural mechanization, food security campaign, cereals and oilseeds crops, integrated horticulture, horticulture, Adivasi Krishi Kranti Yojana, Krishi Swavalamban Yojana, as well as various projects under Krishi Vikas Yojana are included in this scheme.



How to register?



Farmers will have to create a password first and then register so that farmers can fill up the "Shetkari Yojana" option on the HTTP Mahadbt Maha.government.in portal. While registering as an individual beneficiary, farmers will have to certify the Aadhaar number. The subsidy will not be disbursed unless the Aadhaar number is certified.



For the benefit, computerised draw of lots will be carried out at the taluka level and the information at each stage will be communicated to the farmers through SMS, while the farmers who have not been selected will be placed in the waiting list in order.



Farmers can apply through mediums of mobile, computer / laptop / tablet, community service centre (CSC), Sangram Centre of Gram Panchayat for registration till Dec 31st.