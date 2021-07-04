MahaDBT gets record break response

NASHIK: The state government’s MahaDBT portal is getting high response for scholarship applications. Over 5,28,277 students from Scheduled Caste category have filled up applications in the state so far in the academic year 2020-21. This is the highest in the last three years. In Nashik division alone, 63,246 students have so far submitted online applications.

On behalf of the Department of Social Justice, various scholarship schemes have been made available online for Scheduled Caste students through the Government’s website https://mahadbtmahait.gov.in. These include Government of India Matriculation Scholarship, State Government Post Matriculation Tuition Fee-Examination Fee Reimbursement Scheme, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Merit Scholarship, and Scholarship Scheme for Scheduled Caste Students studying in vocational courses.

In the year 2020-21, 63,248 students have filled up applications in Nashik division till now. These include Nashik (25,505), Dhule (3,968), Jalgaon (9,997), Nandurbar (1,563), Nagar (22,213) students. At the college level, a total of 4975 applications are pending at the college level - Nashik-1602, Dhule-360, Jalgaon-869, Nandurbar-8 and Nagar-2,136.

The work of transferring these applications to the Social Welfare Department is in full swing. Meanwhile, parents, students, colleges should immediately take action to verify the pending applications at their level as well as submit the errors to the department.



District-wise applications

