Maha govt approves loudspeakers' use

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday granted permission for revellers to use loudspeakers in this year’s Navratri festival till 12 o’clock midnight on October 1. A decision to this effect was taken by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after discussions.

Due to this decision, apart from October 3 and October 4, October 1 will also be available as an additional day for celebrating Navratri festival with enthusiasm this year. Accordingly, the use of loudspeakers has been exempted from 0600 hours to 0000 hrs for Navratri festival, an official release said.