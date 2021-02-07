Maha Awas campaign should reach grassroots level: Bhujbal

Nashik: Maharashtra Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection and Nashik District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has stated that the scope of the campaign should be extended to the economically weaker sections of the people at the grassroots level. Bhujbal was talking in the Nashik District ‘Maha Awas’ campaign workshop organized at Niyojan Bhavan in the Collectorate on Friday.

Zilla Parishad President Balasaheb Kshirsagar, MLA Dilip Bankar, MLA Nitin Pawar, MLA Hiraman Khoskar, Collector Suraj Mandhare, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Leena Bansod, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Ravindra Pardeshi, Zilla Parishad Member Mahendra Kale, Along with Siddharth Vanarse, MLAs from every taluka of the district, Zilla Parishad members, Panchayat Samiti members, Gram Panchayat Sarpanch, Administrators etc. participated through video conferencing.

Bhujbal further said the beneficiaries who were given houses 15 to 20 years ago. These houses are in a bad condition now. A proposal should be submitted to the government to accommodate these beneficiaries in the Gharkul scheme.

The Guardian Minister Bhujbal directed the present officials to provide land to the beneficiaries who do not have land for construction of houses from the land acquisition scheme under the Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay land acquisition scheme.

Zilla Parishad Executive Officer Lina Bansod informed about Maha Awas Abhiyan Rural Nashik District. Mrs. Bansod said that from the year 2016-17, November 20, 2020 is celebrated as National Housing Day.

On the occasion of this day, 100 days Maha Awas Abhiyan Grameen is being implemented from 20th November 2020 to 28th February 2021. Under this campaign, out of 1714 landless beneficiaries, 662 beneficiaries have been provided land through Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Yojana.

Bansod said that under this campaign, 49,813 houses under Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme-Rural, 4,535 houses under Shabari Awas Yojana,

4 ,914 houses under Ramai Awas Yojana, 53 houses under Pathri Awas Yojana have been made available to the beneficiaries. Also, as a part of this campaign, 1,875 beneficiaries have been imparted rural bricklayer training.

She said that under Maha Awas Abhiyan Grameen (Rural), along with Gharkula, the beneficiaries will be provided tap drinking water from Jal Jeevan Mission Yojana, gas connection from Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, electricity connection from Saubhagya Yojana and livelihood from National Rural Livelihood.

On this occasion, hoardings, posters, banners and jingles of Maha Awas Abhiyan Yojana were unveiled by the dignitaries and a demo house was also inaugurated.