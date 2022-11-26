Maha Awas Abhiyan: Nashik Division wins 23 awards

Nashik

Under the Amrit Maha Awas Yojana, Nashik Division has won a total of 23 awards, while Nashik District bagged five awards for constructing ideal houses for the landless beneficiaries. Ahmednagar district in Nashik Division topped with 10 awards. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of ‘Housing for All by 2024 and now five lakh houses under the ‘Amrit Maha Awas Yojana’ 2022-23 will be built in the next 100 days.