Maha Awas Abhiyan: Nashik Division wins 23 awards

Nashik
Under the Amrit Maha Awas Yojana, Nashik Division has won a total of 23 awards, while Nashik District bagged five awards for constructing ideal houses for the landless beneficiaries. Ahmednagar district in Nashik Division topped with 10 awards. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of ‘Housing for All by 2024 and now five lakh houses under the ‘Amrit Maha Awas Yojana’ 2022-23 will be built in the next 100 days.
State-level launch of ‘Amrit Maha Awas Abhiyan 2022-23’ organised on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav of independence was held at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis honoured Nashik Division with 23 awards for constructing affordable and ideal houses by providing basic civic amenities to the landless beneficiaries.
Nashik Division has received the third-best division award of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Rural and was received by Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game.