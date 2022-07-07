Magnet project to promote horticulture in district

NASHIK: The MAGNET (Maharashtra Agribusiness Network Project) targets to support FPOs (Farmer Producer Organisations) by improving a network of post-harvest marketing and value chains focusing on the horticulture crops identified in the pre-feasibility study.

For the current financial year, a workshop was held at the Nashik Divisional Office of the Agriculture Marketing Board for information on the Magnet project and for complete guidance on submitting proposals for the project to the farmer producing companies, co-operative societies and private investors in the department. The workshop was attended by Nitin Patil, Deputy Project Director, PMU Pune, Milind Gavasane, Zonal Manager, Bank of India, Ekhande of Samunnati Financial Intermediation Services, Deepak Salunkhe, Project Officer, Matching Grant, representatives of the Women’s Economic Development Corporation-run resource center, financial institutions and officials.

The Magnet project is being implemented by the state government with the financial assistance of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to attract private investment in value chains to promote marketing and export of fruits, vegetables and agro-products in the state, including processing.

Horticulture crops like pomegranate, banana, orange, citrus, custard apple, guava, chiku, strawberry, okra and chilli (green and red) and flower crops of the state are included in this project. The project will be implemented over a period of six years from 2020-2021 to 2026-2027. The implementation of this project has been started through the Project Implementation Cell Nashik under the guidance of Additional Chief Secretary, (Co-operation and Marketing) Anup Kumar, Executive Director of Agriculture Marketing Board Pune Sunil Pawar and Project Director of Magnet project Pune Deepak Shinde.

Horticulture boost for Nashik

Consolidation of FPOs working in horticulture in Nashik division, to increase yield, production of quality agricultural commodities, preparation of commercial plan of FPOs, guidance on markets for manufactured goods. Devnadi Valley Agricultural Producer Company, Sinnar working in this field for training of FPO members has been selected as anchor FPO. It has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chandrashekhar Bari, Divisional Project Director, Magnet project, Nashik.