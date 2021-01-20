Lukewarm response to vaccination in district

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The second day of the Covid-19 vaccination drive drew a lukewarm response from the healthcare workers. A lack of enthusiasm was visible among the workers. Of the total 1300 workers, only 710 workers got the vaccine, while the rest 590 workers refused to get vaccinated. The vaccination percentage in the district is only 55%. </p><p>The Corona vaccination program kick started on January 16 across the country and the district. The vaccination had stopped for the last two days due to technical glitches in the CoWIN app. The plan was to administer doses to a total of 1300 beneficiaries on Tuesday. However, 590 beneficiaries refused to get the vaccine citing allergy and other diseases, and remained absent. </p><p>On the first day of the vaccination, 745 beneficiaries got the doses. Of them, around 20 beneficiaries suffered from minor side effects. Many healthcare workers are refusing to get the dose as the government has made vaccination voluntary. Though the government has declared there are no adverse effects of the vaccine, employees fear the side effects. </p><p>The government guidelines are being followed while administering the dose. Special arrangements of three-tier rooms for vaccination have been made. The first room is the waiting room; the second cell for vaccination. The beneficiary is being stopped for half an hour after the vaccination to see if there are any side effects. </p>.<p><strong>Vaccination status in district</strong></p><ul><li><p>District civil hospital - 69</p></li><li><p>General hospital, Malegaon - 48</p></li><li><p>Sub-district hospital, Kalwan - 40</p></li><li><p>Sub-district hospital, Niphad - 100</p></li><li><p>Sub-district hospital, Chandwad - 105</p></li><li><p>Rural hospital, Yeola - 61</p></li><li><p>Indira Gandhi hospital, Nashik - 45</p></li><li><p>City health centre, Bytco - 52</p></li><li><p>City health centre, JDC Bytco - 37</p></li><li><p>City health centre, Malegaon Camp - 43</p></li><li><p>City health centre, Malegaon - 26 </p></li><li><p>City health centre, Ramjanpura, Malegaon - 24</p></li><li><p>City health centre, Soygaon, Malegaon - 60</p></li></ul>