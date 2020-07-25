Lukewarm response to NMC recruitment

NASHIK :

Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has undertaken a direct recruitment process to fill up posts of doctors, staff nurse and other paramedical staff in the wake of Coronavirus spread.

However, it has been clear that it is receiving a lukewarm response. To attract doctors and other paramedical staff, honorarium package of has been hiked.

A process to recruit 180 doctors, 250 staff nurse and other posts for three months has been underway currently at NMC headquarter Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan. Earlier, there was no response to the recruitment of doctors which had been conducted twice. The situation is similar to this time too. Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff are seen turned their back.

Only a single doctor has responded to the recruitment of 50 posts of health officer (MBBS) so far. On the other, 22 doctors have responded for 100 posts of ayush medical officer (BAMS). There was not a single response to 10 posts of physician and anesthetist each. The situation is same about others.

The second stage of recruitment will begin again from July 29. With hike in honorarium package, it is hoped that doctors will respond to the recruitment and take part in a battle against Coronavirus.

Revised honararium (in Rs)

Post Previous Revised

Medical officer (MBBS) 60,000 100,000

Physician (M.D.) 150,000 300,000

Anesthetist 75,000 10,000

Medical officer (BAMS) 40,000 60,000

Radiologist 75,000 100,000

ANM 8,650 15,000