Lukewarm response to govt scheme for rickshaw drivers

NASHIK: The government decided to give an exgratia amount of Rs 1500 to auto-rickshaw drivers on the backdrop of Covid-19. However, the scheme received a lukewarm response from auto-rickshaw drivers. Most autorickshaw drivers have turned their back to the scheme. Out of a total of 50,000 auto-rickshaw drivers in the district, only 8,000 autorickshaw drivers took benefit of this. 40,000 auto-rickshaw drivers have turned their back to the scheme.

The government declared a one-time ex-gratia amount of Rs 1500 to autorickshaw drivers who are permit holders. Earlier, Regional Transport Officer Bharat Kalaskar appealed to all rickshaw drivers to take the benefit of the scheme and to reach information to maximum auto-rickshaw drivers. There are 22,000 auto-rickshaws in Nashik city alone.

Most of the auto-rickshaw drivers are given their auto-rickshaws on a rental basis. They are not coming forward to get the benefit of the scheme as their financial condition is good.