Lt Gen Kanitkar takes charge as MUHS VC

NASHIK: Former dean of the Armed Forces Medical College in Pune, Lt Gen (retd) Madhuri Kanitkar, on Monday took charge as the Vice Chancellor of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Nashik. She succeeds Dr. Deelip Mhaisekar, whose term ended in February this year. The VC of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Dr. Nitin Karmalkar had held additional charge as acting VC of MUHS.

On the occasion, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Lt. Gen. Dr. Madhuri Kanitkar said, “I am happy to be the Vice-Chancellor of the University. The University is a center of learning in which research and activities on various subjects are needed to be conducted. For the purpose, a Vision Document of the University will be prepared."

"This will determine the overall functioning of the University in the short, medium, and long term. Effective use of information and technology will make it possible to reach every student competently. Extensive change is needed in the field of health education to prevent a recurrence of the problems encountered during Covid-19. Emphasis will be placed on interdisciplinary research. The patient needs a holistic approach to complete healing. And in that sense, we will continue to strive to develop students."