Lt Colonel Bhuyan creates world record

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Lieutenant Colonel Laxmi Dhar Bhuyan, a world-class yoga expert and marathon runner, has created history by setting up a new world record, including five other records, in a day. He stood for the longest time in ‘hitting on hips by heels’ on headstand yoga position at the age of 49.</p>.<p>He made a world record even after being 20% specially-abled due to Calcaneum Fracture RTA. His name got registered in Guinness Book of World Records, Asia Book of Records, India Book of Records, Limca Book of Records, and Best of India Records on the auspicious occasion of 72nd Indian Army Day (Jan 15). </p><p>He made the whole country proud by achieving this milestone. The world-class event was judged and witnessed by A S Waghwase, principal district and sessions judge, along with other two judges Prabhakar Nikrant Awale and Asha Narayan Sarak, Nashik Road court. </p><p>He set up five new records yesterday. Best of Indian Records for more than 4000 ‘Hits on Hips by Heels’ on Sirsasana (Headstand). Bhuyan created a second record for Coca Cola Book of Records by performing 4,500 Sirasasana i.e. headstand. His third record is for Limca Book of Records for performing 5,000 ‘Hits on Hips by Heels’ on headstand. His fourth record is for India Book of Records by performing 5,500 'Hits on Hips by Heels', and his final record got registered in Guinness Book of World Record by performing more than 6,000 'Hits on Hips by Heels' on headstand in one hour and three minutes.</p><p>Colonel Laxmi is also known for his past achievements, namely securing 2nd position in half marathon conducted by the government of Odisha, authoring three books ornamental for the Indian Armed Forces, and setting up Odisha's first, Lord Baba Amarnath temple.</p><p>Chief guests Brig J S Goraya, Station Commander and Commandant, Artillery Centre, and all the judges graced the event; congratulated the entire fraternity of Nashik Station for becoming a part of this event.</p>