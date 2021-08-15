Lt Col Bhuyan sets new world records on Independence Day

NASHIK: In yet another proud moment, Lt Colonel Laxmidhar Bhuyan has created a series of world records on the 75th Independence Day and registered himself in several world records books once again.

He has created world records titled 'Blindfolded 100 m run within one minute with National flag in hand', 'Blindfolded climb of 20 feet ladder in 5 seconds', 'Blindfolded non-stop 13,986 hitting on hips by heels on headstand,' on top of 20 feet ladder fitted in a gypsy in 1 hour 12 minutes 3 seconds, without a harness; at the vehicular speed of 40 Kmpr+/- and wind speed of 70 Kmpr+/-.' He achieved all these records despite 20 % disability at the age of 49.