Lt Col Bhuyan sets new world records on Independence Day

NASHIK: In yet another proud moment, Lt Colonel Laxmidhar Bhuyan has created a series of world records on the 75th Independence Day and registered himself in several world records books once again.
He has created world records titled 'Blindfolded 100 m run within one minute with National flag in hand', 'Blindfolded climb of 20 feet ladder in 5 seconds', 'Blindfolded non-stop 13,986 hitting on hips by heels on headstand,' on top of 20 feet ladder fitted in a gypsy in 1 hour 12 minutes 3 seconds, without a harness; at the vehicular speed of 40 Kmpr+/- and wind speed of 70 Kmpr+/-.' He achieved all these records despite 20 % disability at the age of 49.
He got his name registered in Guinness Book of World Records, International Book of World Records, Asia Book of World Records, India Book of World Records, Golden Book of World Records, Best of India Book Records, Limca Book of World Records, Coca-Cola Book of World Records, and American Book of World Records.
Lt Colonel Bhuyan, an International Yoga expert and Marathon runner, has already registered his name in Guinness Book of World Records and other title books for the 'Longest time hitting on hips by heels on headstand yoga position.'