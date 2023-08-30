LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 200

New Delhi

Providing relief to households ahead of festive season, the government on Tuesday announced to reduce the price of domestic LPG cylinder by Rs 200.

“Effective 30.08.2023, the price of a 14.2 Kg LPG cylinder will be reduced by Rs 200 in all markets across the country,” Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a media release.

Accordingly, the decision will bring down the cost of a 14.2 Kg cylinder from the existing Rs 1103 per cylinder to Rs 903 per cylinder in Delhi.

“This is a gift to crores of my sisters of the country on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Our Government will always do everything possible that improves people’s quality of life and benefits the poor and middle class,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

PM Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) consumers will continue to the get subsidy of Rs 200/cylinder in their accounts.

This reduction in LPG Gas cylinder is in addition to the existing targeted subsidy of Rs 200 per cylinder to PMUY households, which will continue. For PMUY households therefore, the effective price in Delhi after this reduction will be Rs 703 per cylinder.

As per official data, there are more than 31 crore domestic LPG consumers in the country including 9.6 crore PMUY beneficiary families.