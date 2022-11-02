LPG cylinder gets cheaper by Rs 115

New price of commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi is Rs 1744. Earlier it was Rs.1859.50. Commercial cylinders in Mumbai can now be taken for Rs 1696 instead of Rs 1844. A commercial LPG cylinder in Chennai was earlier fetching Rs 2009.50. After the rate cut, it now costs Rs.1893. Now LPG cylinder in Kolkata will be available for Rs 1995.50.