LPG cylinder gets cheaper by Rs 115

Nashik
There is a big relied for the common people especially the business community who have been disappointed by the inflation. Gas cylinder prices have been reduced on the first day of November. The central government has taken this decision considering the rising inflation.
However, there has been a reduction in the commercial LPG cylinder price across the country. From Tuesday, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has become cheaper by Rs 115.50. But, there has been no change in domestic LPG cylinder prices. Domestic cylinder prices remain stable from July 6th.
New price of commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi is Rs 1744. Earlier it was Rs.1859.50. Commercial cylinders in Mumbai can now be taken for Rs 1696 instead of Rs 1844. A commercial LPG cylinder in Chennai was earlier fetching Rs 2009.50. After the rate cut, it now costs Rs.1893. Now LPG cylinder in Kolkata will be available for Rs 1995.50.