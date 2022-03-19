Low pressure water supply in Mahadev Wadi

NASHIK: Citizens were outraged as low-pressure water was coming to the Mahadev Wadi area through the supply department of Satpur Municipal Corporation. The citizens have demanded to improve the water supply to the corporation.

Water pipelines were replaced under the Smart City initiative in the Mahadev Nagar area of the Satpur division. Larger-sized pipelines were laid than the previous ones. However, for the last 8 to 10 days, the citizens have been getting water supply from the pipeline at very low pressure.

Against this backdrop, the citizens demanded that the water supply should be restored once at full force instead of twice. In this regard, the angry citizens submitted a statement to Municipal Corporation Superintendent Shivaji Kale and demanded action on this issue.

Ravi Patil, Deputy Engineer, Water Supply, was present on the occasion. He said plans were being made to supply water with full force once the inspection is completed. The citizens' delegation includes Yagesh Gangurde, Shobha Tayde, Shashikala Patole, Lilavanti Gadge, Shalini Pawar, Anusaya Solse, Rekha Walve and others.