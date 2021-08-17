Low key Parsi New Year celebrations

DEOLALI CAMP: The Parsi community celebrated Parsi new year yesterday in a low-key manner following the fear of the pandemic's third wave. The celebrations were different for the second consecutive year due to the virus. While the head priest of Devlali's Parsi Agyari, Nozer Mehenty, offered prayers in the temple to celebrate the auspicious day, other community members stayed at home and offered prayers from home itself.

He prayed for world peace and the eradication of the virus from the earth's face. Every year, people from all over Nashik visit Bai Ratan Bai J Chinoy Parsi Agyari (Fire Temple), Devlali Camp, to celebrate their new year (Navroz). The Cantonment Board of Deolali didn't grant permission for celebrations to ensure the safety of the residents.

The priest's family performed the rituals while following the Covid-19 guidelines. The head priest stated that it's better if everybody stays at home and pray as this step will reduce the chances of the virus spreading among the members. He also added that even though celebrations lead to crowding, the Parsi community's population is way too less to crowd the temple.

Throughout the year, some temples opened on special occasions, and devotees visited the temple to celebrate the respective festival. However, the case isn't the same with the Parsi community. People of this community belonging to the camp's area are old. Most of them are seventy and above and automatically become prone to the virus.

Navroz

The Parsi New Year is celebrated to mark the beginning of the Iranian calendar. It is also known as ‘Navroz' wherein 'Nav' implies new and 'Roz' means day. Iranians and Zoroastrian have been celebrating this day for the past 3000 years. The festival of Navroz or Jamshed-i-Navroz/Jamshed-i-Nouroz is named after the Persian king, Jamshed, the one who created the Persian or the Shahenshahi calendar.

'Muktad No Namaskar'

Muktad No Namaskar is a 10-day ritual before Navroz where the Parsi community offers prayers at the temples for the departed. According to popular belief, souls of the deceased assemble in the temple for 10 days and smell the variety of fruits and food made available for them. After the ritual of 10 days, the souls achieve liberation/release (Mukti/moksha). This year, the community offered prayers for all those who lost their lives to the pandemic.